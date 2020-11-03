Sudan: Vigil in Khartoum for Results of June 3 Massacre Investigation

Khartoum — Dozens of activists organised a protest vigil in front of the offices of the Council of Ministers in Khartoum yesterday, demanding the results of the investigation into the violent dispersal of the sit-in in front of the army command on June 3 last year.

The demonstrators also demand to know the location of the new office of the investigating committee, as it has left its office at the Sudanese Airlines' Training Centre.

The activists began their vigil in front of the training centre. Staff of the centre notified them that the committee moved to another location.

The protesters then moved to the Council of Ministers, demanding that the authorities reveal the committee's location and its latest findings.

The investigating committee has asked the Council of Ministers twice to extend the due date of its report. The latest due date was last month.

Sources say that military leaders and members of the Forces for Freedom and Change have been summoned for questioning by the commission.

Over a hundred demonstrators were killed when Rapid Support Forces dispersed the sit-in on June 3, 2019. Many more were wounded and dozens of women were raped.

The investigation committee started its work in December 2019. It was formed in September 2019. The independent committee is headed by prominent human rights lawyer Nabil Adib. Senior advisor Osman Mohamed has been appointed as rapporteur, prosecutor Soheib Abdellatif as deputy rapporteur, and Ismat Taha and Ahmed El Tahir as members.

