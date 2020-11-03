Sudan: Minister of Health - No Trend to Impose Total Shutdown

2 November 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Higher Committee for Health Emergencies chaired by the Member of the Transitional Sovereign Council held a meeting, on Monday, at the Republican Palace to review the health situations in the country.

The Acting Minister of Health said in press statements that the meeting discussed the health problems in the country represented in malaria, fevers and the shortage of medicines in the light of the critical economic conditions facing the country.

"The committee also, reviewed the expected second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and the surging number of the infections, specially, in Europe" He said.

He underlined that some countries, like France, imposed total shutdown to curb the outbreak of the disease.

He admitted that a number of the pandemic infections were detected during the last two days, calling for the necessity for the social distancing and wearing of masks.

"Currently, there is no trend to impose a total lock down or restriction of movement, depending on the extent of the disease and the ability of society to deal with the pandemic"

