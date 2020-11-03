Sudan: Ministerial Delegation Discusses Joint Projects in Abu Dhabi

Khartoum — A Sudanese ministerial delegation, led by Minister of Trade and Industry Medani Abbas Medani and comprised acting Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Dr. Hiba Mohamed Ali, acting Minister of Energy and Mining, Khari Abdel-Rahman and the Assistant Governor of Central Bank of Sudan, has held talks in Abu Dhabi, the capital of United Arab Emirates (UAE), on economic and development cooperation between the two countries.

The Sudanese delegation met with the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of UAE Suhail Al Mazrui, and other officials including the General Director of Abu Dhabi Development Fund.

The two sides discussed joint cooperation projects in various economic and commercial fields and signed memorandum of understanding for establishing solar energy station in Sudan with a capacity of 500 megawatts.