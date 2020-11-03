Sudan: Daglo Meets Committee for Solving East Sudan Disputes

Khartoum — Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, received in his office at the Republican Palace Monday a delegation of the native administrations' committee for settlement of east Sudan disputes, headed by Sultan Siddiq Adam Abdalla.

In a press statement, Sultan Siddiq said that the meeting touched on the ongoing efforts to solve east dispute, stressing that the committee will communicate with all social components in eastern Sudan for settlement the differences.

He expressed optimism that the committee would achieve success in its mission.

Meanwhile, the chieftain of Amariya tribe in Sennar State, Mohamed Ali Al-Nayer, expressed his appreciation of the confidence that Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo has offered to the leaders of the native administration to solve the problem of east Sudan, which required wisdom and experience to address it.

He said that the committee would meet with the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, and the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, to deliberate about the means to solve east Sudan issue.

The chieftain of Fur tribe, Sessi Fadul Sessi Demingawi, has pointed to the leading role played by the Native Administration in Sudan in resolving tribal disputes, stressing that the committee will play a pivotal role in finding a comprehensive settlement to east Sudan problems.