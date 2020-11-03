Sudan: Daglo Meets Committee for Solving East Sudan Disputes

2 November 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, received in his office at the Republican Palace Monday a delegation of the native administrations' committee for settlement of east Sudan disputes, headed by Sultan Siddiq Adam Abdalla.

In a press statement, Sultan Siddiq said that the meeting touched on the ongoing efforts to solve east dispute, stressing that the committee will communicate with all social components in eastern Sudan for settlement the differences.

He expressed optimism that the committee would achieve success in its mission.

Meanwhile, the chieftain of Amariya tribe in Sennar State, Mohamed Ali Al-Nayer, expressed his appreciation of the confidence that Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo has offered to the leaders of the native administration to solve the problem of east Sudan, which required wisdom and experience to address it.

He said that the committee would meet with the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, and the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, to deliberate about the means to solve east Sudan issue.

The chieftain of Fur tribe, Sessi Fadul Sessi Demingawi, has pointed to the leading role played by the Native Administration in Sudan in resolving tribal disputes, stressing that the committee will play a pivotal role in finding a comprehensive settlement to east Sudan problems.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nairobi Staring at Full-Blown Covid-19 Health Crisis

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.