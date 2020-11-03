Sudan Expresses Solidarity With Turkey in Earthquake Disaster

2 November 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Monday issued a press release on the earthquake that hit Izmir, Turkey, and regretted the deaths due to the earthquake.

The ministry indicated that it has followed up the unfortunate earthquake that struck the State of Izmir, western Turkey, and regrets the death of the persons and the injuries sustained by the 896 persons.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses its solidarity with the Turkish government and people, offered its sincere condolences to the families of the victims, and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

