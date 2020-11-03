South Sudan: President Kiir Fires Central Bank Governor

3 November 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By David Mayen

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir on Monday dismissed Central Bank governor Jamal Wani amid the ailing economy.

In a Presidential decree read on State-Run TV SSBC, Mr Kiir appointed former governor Dier Tong to replace Mr Wani.

The president did not give reasons for firing Mr Wani, but cited presidential powers enshrined in the Constitution.

The new Central Bank governor, Mr Tong, had previously served in the same position from May 2018 to January this year when President Kiir dismissed him and appointed Mr Wani.

In September this year, President Kiir also sacked his Minister of Finance and Planning, Salvatore Garang, acting National Revenue Authority (NRA) Commissioner-General Erjok Bullen Geu and Nile Petroleum Corporation (Nilepet) boss Dr Chol Deng.

Mr Kiir did not specify the reasons for the dismissals.

