Tanzania: NEC Saves Over 60bn/ - On Election Results

THE announcement of general election results in 24 hours has enabled the National Electoral Commission (NEC) to save about 63bn/-.

This was revealed at the weekend by NEC Director of Elections, Dr Wilson Mahera, during the handover of a certificate of election to President elect, Dr John Magufuli, in Dodoma Region.

According to Dr Mahera, through the use of modern technology for the first time NEC announced presidential election results in 24 hours unlike previous elections.

He said a sophisticated system developed by Tanzanians had helped to speed up the tallying of votes.

"For the first time in the country's history, the presidential election results were released in 24 hours since the closure of polling stations."

NEC Chairman retired Judge Semistocles Kaijage thanked the government and stakeholders for supporting NEC to organise and hold the general election peacefully.

He said this year's general election was funded by the government of Tanzania and conducted in compliance with the Constitution, electoral laws and regulations.

NEC Director of Elections, Dr Wilson Charles, said NEC had so far received names from political parties nominating its members for special seats in the National Assembly.

Dr Charles said only political parties that had at least 5 per cent of parliamentary positions qualified for special seats' representation in the lawmaking body.

Dr Charles said further that it was on record that two women had run for the presidency and five others for the vice-presidency.

A total of 15 political parties had their candidates for the presidential post in this year's general election.

On the polluting-day, Tanzanians voted at 80,155 polling stations across the country for the President, Members of Parliament (MPs) and councillors.