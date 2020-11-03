Tanzania: CCM Blows Whistle for Speaker's Race

2 November 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE ruling CCM party has opened an application window for its members aspiring for positions of Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, city mayors and chairpersons of district councils.

CCM's Ideology and Publicity Secretary, Mr Humphrey Polepole said in a statement on Monday that the move was immediate arrangements of leadership line-up towards serving Tanzanians and bring development after the recently concluded general election.

"The party invites qualified members as per the law, who wish to have the party's endorsement for the positions of the Speaker, Deputy Speaker, city mayors, and chairpersons of the district council," he stated, noting that the window was open from Monday and will close up on Tuesday.

Apart from meeting qualifications as per the country's laws; the CCM also insists that the aspirants should also meet criteria stipulated in the party's constitution as well as leadership ethics and regulations.

The forms for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker posts are available at the CCM's head office in Dodoma capital city, party's sub office in Dar es Salaam and CCM's Head Office in Kisiwandui in Zanzibar.

For the mayor and chairperson of the district council posts; the forms are available at the party's district offices.

"This is also to inform the party's leaders at regional and district level that district political committees of the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) have to sit on November 4 for making recommendations followed by regional political committees on the same," Mr Polepole instructed.

The recommendations from the regional and district political committees have to reach the office of the party's General Secretary in Dodoma on November 6 before 4 pm, the statement says.

Kongwa Member of Parliament Mr Job Ndugai was Speaker of the 11th National Assembly with nominated Member of Parliament Dr Tulia Ackson presiding as Deputy Speaker.

Ms Ackson was recently elected the MP for Mbeya Urban constituency, while Mr Ndugai retained his Kongwa legislative seat.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nairobi Staring at Full-Blown Covid-19 Health Crisis

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.