Tanzania: CCM Blows Whistle for Speaker's Race

THE ruling CCM party has opened an application window for its members aspiring for positions of Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, city mayors and chairpersons of district councils.

CCM's Ideology and Publicity Secretary, Mr Humphrey Polepole said in a statement on Monday that the move was immediate arrangements of leadership line-up towards serving Tanzanians and bring development after the recently concluded general election.

"The party invites qualified members as per the law, who wish to have the party's endorsement for the positions of the Speaker, Deputy Speaker, city mayors, and chairpersons of the district council," he stated, noting that the window was open from Monday and will close up on Tuesday.

Apart from meeting qualifications as per the country's laws; the CCM also insists that the aspirants should also meet criteria stipulated in the party's constitution as well as leadership ethics and regulations.

The forms for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker posts are available at the CCM's head office in Dodoma capital city, party's sub office in Dar es Salaam and CCM's Head Office in Kisiwandui in Zanzibar.

For the mayor and chairperson of the district council posts; the forms are available at the party's district offices.

"This is also to inform the party's leaders at regional and district level that district political committees of the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) have to sit on November 4 for making recommendations followed by regional political committees on the same," Mr Polepole instructed.

The recommendations from the regional and district political committees have to reach the office of the party's General Secretary in Dodoma on November 6 before 4 pm, the statement says.

Kongwa Member of Parliament Mr Job Ndugai was Speaker of the 11th National Assembly with nominated Member of Parliament Dr Tulia Ackson presiding as Deputy Speaker.

Ms Ackson was recently elected the MP for Mbeya Urban constituency, while Mr Ndugai retained his Kongwa legislative seat.