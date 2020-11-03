Tanzania: Court Bars British Lawyer From Practicing in Tanzania

A British lawyer Sejal Chandulal has been banned from practising as an advocate of the High Court of Tanzania and the Court of Appeal in the country.

According to the Tanzania Advocates Management System (TAMS), Ms Chandulal with Advocate Roll No 3,693 has been disallowed to practise law in the country for having not renewed her practising licence.

It is alleged that Ms Chandulal is a citizen of the United Kingdom and of Tanzania for over 20 years.

Under the laws, a foreigner lawyer, in particular from Commonwealth countries, is allowed to practise in Tanzania, but after petitioning the Chief Justice (CJ) and get an approval.

She allegedly registered as a Tanzanian to get her advocate licence, while being a British national and registered with all statutory agencies as a Tanzanian, including the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), a government agency responsible for collection, safekeeping and distribution of retirement funds.

Duo citizenship under Tanzanian laws is not allowed. In February 2020, the Immigration Department allowed the lawyer to renounce her Tanzanian citizenship despite the fact that she had two citizenships for over 20 years, which is criminal offence under the Tanzanian laws.

The normal procedure for any person holding two citizenships will require the Immigration Department to charge a person in court according to the laws of the land.

Ms Sejal Chandulal is the daughter of Chandulal Walji, who was convicted of corrupt transaction by Ilala District Court for giving 200,000/- bribe to the Head of Legal Department of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) and sentenced him to three years' imprisonment.

Resident Magistrate Samwel Obas also gave the businessman, who resides at Sea View along Kimara Street, an alternative sentence of paying 600,000/- fine instead of serving the custodian sentence. He paid the fine to escape the jail term.

The magistrate imposed such a sentence on the businessman after convicting him of the offence on his own plea of guilty.

In addition to the sentence provided, the magistrate also ordered the forfeiture to the government the 200,000/- that the businessman had offered as bribe to Mr Goodlack Mwangomango, Head of CCM Legal Department.

The prosecution led by an officer with the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB), Ms Veronica Chimwanda, had told the court that the businessman committed the offence on May 29, 2019 at Central Park Café-Sea View in Ialala Municipal Council in the Commercial City of Dar es Salaam.

Being a businessman, Walji offered 200,000/- to Mr Mwangomango as inducement to assist him on his contract with the ruling party, which was coming for review at meeting held on May 29, 2019.

Walji and his brother Dhirajlal Walji were also detained in a remand prison for some time for other criminal charges before they were released after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) dropped the charges they were facing before the Kisutu Resident Magistrates' Court in the city.