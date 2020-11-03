Angola: Protesters Convicted With Suspended Sentence

2 November 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — At least seventy-one of the 103 demonstrators who were put on trial following the attempt to demonstrate on 24 October were sentenced on Sunday to a month's imprisonment, with sentences converted into fines.

26 others were acquitted.

The defence of the convicted defendants, dissatisfied with the ruling, appealed with the suspension of the sentence.

Accordingly, all the defendants were released pending the decision of the Supreme Court.

The trial of these citizens, who participated in an attempt to march, aborted by the police authorities, started on Monday.

A group of 90 men and 13 women were in the dock, accused of "rioting and disobedience" to the authorities, which had made the protest impossible, as a way to avoid mass contamination of Covid-19.

The demonstration was attempted in clear breach of the new Presidential Decree on the Situation of Public Calamity, which restricts street gatherings to five people.

The march, foiled by the National Police, had hundreds of participants, encouraged by civil society activists and members of the UNITA leadership.

Those involved tried to protest against the non-application of a date for local elections and against the lack of employment, as well as to demand better social conditions.

The demonstration attempt was marked by acts of confrontation with police forces, including the throwing of stones and other objects, vandalisation of public goods, road barriers and burning of tyres, resulting in six injured all of them members of the National Police, destruction of the resources of the corporation and of passers-by.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nairobi Staring at Full-Blown Covid-19 Health Crisis

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.