Angola: Rosa Roque Wins PNCA Award

2 November 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The mentor of the Gingas do Maculusso group Rosa Roque was announced Friday winner of the National Prize for Culture and Arts (PNCA) 2020, in the category of music.

The prize is promoted by the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Environment.

The jury described her as a composer who recreates the history and customs of the country through the music.

Rosa Ermelinda Roque dos Santos was born on March 4, 1953 in the northern province of Malanje.

Distinctions and recognition for her work, include the Diploma of National Merit for Music; Diploma Bulwark of Angolan Music from the Association of Angolan Artists and Composers and the Distinction of Merit from the province of Malange.

PNCA is intended to encourage artistic and cultural creation, as well as scientific research in the field of human and social sciences.

In addition to music, the award covers the categories of literature, fine arts, dance, theater, cinema and audiovisual, research in human and social sciences, popular cultural festivities and cultural journalism.

