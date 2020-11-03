Angola: Moxico/Covid-19 - Luau Receives Medical Supplies

Luau — More than 10 tons of hospital and biosafety material arrived Sunday in the Municipality of Luau, eastern Moxico province, to reinforce the stock of the municipal health unit.

Delivered by the minister of Health, Sílvia Lutucuta, the batch includes beds, medication, expendable material and a thousand antigen tests and 500 of Covid-19's rapid tests.

The minister of Health said that the material will enable to know the real situation of this border municipality on relation to the Covid-19 pandemic, especially in vulnerable people.

The testing process started Sunday and covered those hospitalised patients.

The minister was accompanied by the Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda.

The three cases detected in province of Moxico have been recovered.