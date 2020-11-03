Somalia: DPM Lays Foundation Stone for the Ministry of Justice

2 November 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The Deputy Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia Mahdi Mohamed Guleid has on Monday laid a foundation stone for the reconstruction of the Ministries Endowments and Religious Affairs and the Ministry of Justice.

The reconstruction of the two ministries is part of the "Is-xilqaan" program which government and civilians jointly rebuild roads, historical places and government institutional buildings.

Mahdi said the two ministries are of great importance to the country and thanked everyone who is helping to rebuild them.

"Rebuilding the headquarters of the Ministries of Endowments and religious affairs and also the ministry of Justice reflects the importance of this country, especially in matters of justice and religion that the Government attaches great importance to,"

Some of the government ministries share office blocks since some of the buildings remain in dilapidated stated following the decades of conflict in the country.

