Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

Seventeen patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Serha (14), Enda Giorghis (2), and Tsorona (1) in the Southern Region.

All the patients are nationals who returned from Ethiopia recently.

On the other hand, fourteen patients who were receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Southern Region have recovered fully and have been released from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date accordingly stands at 426.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has risen to 480.

Ministry of Health

Asmara