Gambia: President Barrow Appoints Seedy Keita As Trade Minister

2 November 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

President Adama Barrow in exercise of the powers conferred upon him under Sections 71(1) and 71(3) of the Constitution of the Republic of The Gambia, has appointed Mr Seedy K. M. Keita as Minister for Trade, Industry, Regional Integration, and Employment with effect from today, 2nd November 2020.

Mr Keita holds a double Masters degree in Business Administration and Financial Management from Edinburgh Business School, Herriot-Watt University. He recently had a Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Strategy from - Said Business School, the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom.

Mr Keita, until his appointment as Minister, was Director of Finance Department at the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector in Jeddah from 2011 to date. He first joined the Corporation in 1999 as a Young Professional Core Team Member and rose through the ranks. In The Gambia, Mr Keita worked at the Accountant General's Department and The Gambia Civil Aviation Authority, where he held various positions to the level of Chief Accountant before he left for a World Bank-funded Health Project in 1998.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nairobi Staring at Full-Blown Covid-19 Health Crisis

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.