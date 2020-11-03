Gambia: Banjul North NAM Presents 14 Laptops to National Library

2 November 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Makutu Manneh

As part of the Banjul North National Assembly Member's campaign to support the revitalization and enhancement of the Gambia National Library, on Monday 2nd November 2020, he presented 14 laptops to the Library.

These laptops are provided by the Kuben Upper Secondary School in Norway.

Ousman Sillah said the National Library is in need of urgent interventions for its infrastructure and services.

"Government must take the lead to provide the necessary resources and wherever it is inadequate one can take it up, this is a national facility and is maintained by taxpayers' money," he said.

Mr. Sillah indicated that the laptops are to enable researchers have access to the internet and for the digitalization of the Library.

He appealed that the Library needs more laptops and support in terms of the infrastructure as the place where the library is situated is a swampy area.

The NAM said young Gambians should cherish education by making reading their habit and culture.

He said they used their mobile phones to access the internet, but added they should take up the practice of reading books to acquire knowledge.

He said the Library needs to be relocated to a new complex that is fit for purpose.

Matilda Johnson, Director General of Gambia National Library Service Authority calls on private and government institutions to extend their support to the National Library.

"Nobody is better placed to help the Gambia Library than Gambians," she said.

She also urged Regional Governors to help them with lands for regional libraries.

Ramatoulie Uthman, a Board Member of the National Library commended Ousman for coming up with an initiative to support the Library.

The support is facilitated by Omar Drammeh a Gambian based in Norway through the Association of Gambians in Norway.

