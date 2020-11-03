Gambia: EFANet Conclude 'Education in Emergency Campaign'

Education For All Campaign Network the Gambia (EFANet) recently concluded it Education in Emergency Campaign on the theme "Education Cannot Wait - Safe Schools Re-opening!".

The campaign followed government's announcement on the re-opening of schools for the Upper and Senior Secondary and ECD and Lower Basic Schools.

EFANet is of the firm conviction that Education Cannot Wait and providing citizens and their members the opportunity to hold government accountable on the Safe re-opening framework; for this reason they organised the campaign.

The campaign intended to raise awareness of key stakeholders and to call on government for the safety of student, dialogue with education authorities on the current prevailing situation in education and influence redesigning of education policies factoring education in emergency situations; sensitize parents, caregivers and teachers on their roles and responsibilities in making sure students go to school safe and the school making sure all students are safe in the school premises and are observing all the necessary WHO/MOHSW and COVID-19 protocols/guidelines to minimize the spread of Covid-19.

Speaking at Madina Lamin Kanteh (WASSU) in Niani district Central River Region North, Chief of Niani District Pierre Bah described education as one of the most important sectors in national development.

He therefore called on the people of his district to stand firm and respect education.

Lamin Fatty, Coordinator Child Protection Alliance spoke at length on the importance of the campaign, saying the safety and wellbeing of children cannot be over emphasized.

EFANet board chairman Bakary Jarju hailed EFANet for standardizing education in The Gambia.

Lamin S. Sonko representative of regional education director Region five called on teachers, students, parents and stakeholders to take education seriously as it plays a very important role in national department.

He pointed out strategies put in place to ensure safe re-opening of schools and assured parents that students are safe in schools.

Kebab Omar Jarjusey EFANet National Coordinator thanked donors for supporting the organization and providing effective services to the education sector across The Gambia.

In deputizing for the regional governor Alhagie Demba Ceesay called on others to emulate EFANet in advancing education in the country.