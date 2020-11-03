Gambia: Barrow Scores Brace in Bologna Win Over Cagliari

Scorpions' attacker, Musa Barrow scored two goal (brace) during Bologna 3-2 home win over Cagliari during their week six fixtures of the Italian Serie A played at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on Saturday.

The 21-year-old scored his first goal in the 45 minute of the first half with a right-footed curl that that hit into the far top corner to cancel Joao Pedro's 15 minutes goal for Cagliari.

He also scored his side's third and winning goal in the 56 minutes of the second half when he made a fine finished just after Roberto Soriano scored the second goal in the 52 minutes.

Giovanni Pablo Simeone scored the second goal for Cagliari in the 47 minutes.

The goals were the first and second for The Gambian international for Bologna this season.

Barrow moved from Atalanta to Bologna on loan on 17 January 2020 with an obligation to buy for a fee reported to be around €13 million.

Soon after his transfer, Barrow became a starter under Siniša Mihajlović and became one of their top scorers of the season despite only arriving in January.