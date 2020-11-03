Gambia: Covid-19 - Gambia Registers 4 New Cases

2 November 2020
The Point (Banjul)

The 182 national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16th March 2020 has indicated a registration of 4 new positive cases, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to 3,670.

No new COVID-19 related death was recorded while 210 patients in self-isolation newly recovered and got discharged.

No new person has been taken into quarantine, and no new person also discharged.

The country currently has 4 people in quarantine, 675 active cases and a crude case-fatality ratio of 3.2%.

Meanwhile, the Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday reported 14 new positive cases bringing its total number of positive cases to 15,630.

Senegal recorded 14, 958 recoveries, 325 deaths while 346 are under treatment.

