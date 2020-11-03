Angola: David Mendes Decides to Quit Unita Parliamentary Group

Luanda — The independent MP David Mendes announced Sunday his intention to formalise his decision to leave the Parliamentary group of the main opposition UNITA party on Tuesday.

David Mendes, who is also a lawyer, was speaking to TV Zimbo television, stating that his decision owed to the lack of the party's solidarity when he received the death threats.

Last week a group of young people allegedly resorted to social media to insult and threat with death the MP David Mendes for slamming UNITA's involvement in the attempted protests on 24 October.

"I am formalising my decision to leave UNITA Parliamentary bench on Tuesday, for failing to share with people who have no tolerance and support for death threats, without showing any solidarity with the victim", regretted David Mendes.

According to him, there is no price for his life and neither is his family willing to lose anybody for a party that thinks that whoever does not agree with it should be physically removed.

David Mendes said that some members and MPs of UNITA have expressed their solidarity, including the party's former leader, Isaías Samakuva, but lacked action of solidarity and did not formalise it with the UNITA board.

"Due to a matter of respect for the ex-leader of UNITA, Isaías Samakuva, as it was from him I received the invitation to join the party, today I met him to inform him on my decision to leave this Parliamentary group.

David Mendes is the president of the Partido Popular (PP) and run as independent for UNITA in 2017 General Election.