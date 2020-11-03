Algeria: Draft Constitution Amendment Approved By 66.80% of Votes

Algiers — The draft Constitution amendment has been approved by 66.80% of votes expressed during the referendum held on Sunday, according to the preliminary results announced Monday, in Algiers, by chairman of the National Independent Authority of Elections (ANIE) Mohamed Charfi in a press conference.

Charfi said that the number of voters reached 5,636,172, including 45,071 registered electors living abroad out of a total of 24,475,310 voters on the electoral rolls.

Votes cast reached 5,023,385 in this referendum, said Charfi.

A total of 3,355,518 voters say "Yes," while 1,676,867 (33.20%) say "No" to the draft constitution amendment.

Invalid votes are 633,885 while disputed votes reached 407.

In accordance with the organic law n 19-07 of 14 September 2019 on the National Independent Authority of Elections, ANIE is tasked to announce the elections' provisional results.

As for the final announcement of the referendum's results, it falls under the prerogatives of the Constitutional Council which must decide within ten days.