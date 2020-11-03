Algeria: Draft Constitution Amendment Approved By 66.80% of Votes

2 November 2020
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — The draft Constitution amendment has been approved by 66.80% of votes expressed during the referendum held on Sunday, according to the preliminary results announced Monday, in Algiers, by chairman of the National Independent Authority of Elections (ANIE) Mohamed Charfi in a press conference.

Charfi said that the number of voters reached 5,636,172, including 45,071 registered electors living abroad out of a total of 24,475,310 voters on the electoral rolls.

Votes cast reached 5,023,385 in this referendum, said Charfi.

A total of 3,355,518 voters say "Yes," while 1,676,867 (33.20%) say "No" to the draft constitution amendment.

Invalid votes are 633,885 while disputed votes reached 407.

In accordance with the organic law n 19-07 of 14 September 2019 on the National Independent Authority of Elections, ANIE is tasked to announce the elections' provisional results.

As for the final announcement of the referendum's results, it falls under the prerogatives of the Constitutional Council which must decide within ten days.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Algerie Presse Service

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nairobi Staring at Full-Blown Covid-19 Health Crisis

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.