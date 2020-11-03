Cameroon: Dans Les Bacs - Dahlia Fotsing Resurfaces With 'Gratitude'

2 November 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The artist presented her latest maxi single October 27 after spending four years in the background.

Cameroonian-born but France-based Dahlia Fotsing has come-back to the music scene with her latest maxi-single titled "Gratitude". She made public her work of arts October 27, 2020 in Yaounde. Dahlia resurfaces in the music scene with this collection after spending four years backstage. "Gratitude", she says, is a platform to thank all those who have contributed to the success of her music career. The maxi single is a collection of three songs titled "Touche Moi", "Nzen music" and "Bamileke". "Touche Moi," Dahlia says, calls on women to constantly seduce their spouses meanwhile Nzen music valorises the traditional meals of the Bamileke clan. The last sound "Bamileke" pays homage to fallen heroes. All three songs are filled with diverse rhythms including Ben skin, Afro zouk and folk-music. According to the artist, this maxi single conveys the themes of love, life tradition, hope and joy.

The artist says her songs equally convey the theme of peace. She makes reference to the recent killing of children in Kumba and underscored that such a thing should never happen again. She prayed that the crisis comes to an end and pledged to use her voice to kick against all sorts of violence. Dahlia hopes that her maxi single flies the skies of Cameroon at the speed of light.

Dahlia's international manager, Nestor Tchouente, CEO of "Les Musiques du Mboa" says, "We have come to get Cameroon's blessings and we hope that this collection breaks boundaries". Dahlia has a close to 20-year music career with four albums and several singles to her credit. She has performed on several international platforms with encouraging feedbacks.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nairobi Staring at Full-Blown Covid-19 Health Crisis

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.