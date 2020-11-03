Cameroon: CHAN 2021 - CAF Inspects Shortlisted Buea-Limbe Sites

It was the last supervisory visit ahead of the sport jamboree in January 2021.

Two months to the African Nations Championship (CHAN) jamboree to be staged by Cameroon from January to February 2021, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Friday October 30, 2020, carried out an inspection mission to Buea and Limbe (South West Region) to ascertain the readiness of stadiums, hotels and other facilities to host pool D of the African Nation's Championship.

The team led by Anthony Baffoe, Assistant Secretary General of CAF in charge of Football and Development inspected, five hotels, one stadium and four training grounds in Buea and Limbe. In sports infrastructures they went through the Molyko Omnisports Stadium Limbe Centenary Stadium, Limbe Omnisports Stadium and its Annex and then the Middle Farms Stadium Limbe. In the four training grounds and one stadium, the team paid special attention to the playing turfs. At the Middle Farms Stadium, the playing area has been given a facelift after the removal of the makeshift COVID-19 treatment centres that were installed there.

Shortlisted hotels that were inspected are Mountain Hotel Buea, Parliamentarian Flats Hotel in Buea, Fini Hotel International in Limbe, Limbe Omnisports Hotel in Limbe and Atlantic Beach Hotel in Limbe. At the end of the evaluation tour, Site Committee Members for pool D (Buea and Limbe) felt satisfied that enough work has also been done to host the competition.

Apart from Cameroon's Minister of Sports and Physical Education Professor Narcisse Mouelle Kombi who accompanied the CAF delegation, there were also Buea- Limbe site committee Chairman, SW Governor Bernard Okalia Bilai and FECAFOOT three top officials, President Seidou Mbombo Njoya, First Vice President Aboubakar Alim Konate and Second Vice President Hon. Joshua Osih.