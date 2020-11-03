Cameroon: Intermediate Lions Intensify Training

As the competition draws closer preparations have gathered momentum and some new players have been called up by the new technical bench to strengthen the squad.

Barely two months to the kick off of the Total African Nations Championship (CHAN 2020) to take place in Cameroon in January 2021, preparations have intensified at the CAF Excellence Centre in Mbankomo. In order to have a highly competitive team, the head coach, Martin Ndtoungou Mpile, has called up four players to strengthen the squad. They are left-back Steve Roberto Keuni of Stade Renard of Melong, forward Marou Souaibou of Cotonsport of Garoua, Thierry Tchuente of Cotonsport and Ngwang Brian Nyaba of PWD of Bamenda. Thierry Tchuente and Ngwang Brain are returning to the camp while the other two are joining the team for the first time.

The group of four players are the first set to be invited to camp by the new coach Martin Ndtoungou Mpile after taking over from Yves Clément Arroga. Training under new technical staff has been going on for the past one week and the coach has been working with the list of players selected by Yves Clément Arroga. Thierry Tchuente scored seven goals for Cotonsport of Garoua before joining CS Cheba of Tunisia early this year. He played with the Tunisian side for half a season. Prior to his departure for Tunisia he had been two Intermediate Lions camp under Coach Yves Clément Arroga. He returned to the country recently and joined Cotonsport. Coach Ndtoungou Mpile can count on his talents.

Ngwang Brian Nyaba returns to the squad after being sent. 19-year-old Steve Roberto Keuni has been one of the most consistent players in the Stade Renard of Melong squad in the past three seasons. He is expected to bring hope to the team following his recent performance in his club.

Martin Ndtoungou Mpile said the ambition is to build a competitive team in less than two months. He said that would have been possible if the championship had started. "Players are selected in the championship. When there is no championship it is difficult," he said.

Cameroon will play against Zimbabwe, Burkina Faso and Mali in the group stage of the competition that will kick off on January 16, 2021.