Cameroon: Social Protection of Children - National Symposium Ongoing in Yaounde

The aim is to assess the effectiveness of government's policies and projects relating to the protection of children in Cameroon.

It is a difficult moment for all Cameroonians, particularly to children and other categories of socially vulnerable persons. The difficulties linked to the massacre of school children in the town of Kumba, South West Region cannot be overemphasised. It is within this backdrop that the Minister of Social Affairs, Pauline Irène Nguene, on October 29, 2020 opened a national symposium on the social protection of children in Cameroon. The theme of the meeting is "Access of vulnerable children to education."

The Minister of Social Affairs said it is a transitional period as the government is revisiting its National Development Policy. As such, public policies to ensure economic substantiality of children are being put to the test. She recalled that child protection remains a constant concern at the national and international community. Since the 30th anniversary of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (CDE) was celebrated last year, Pauline Irène Nguene said the Ministry of Social Affairs has organised several meetings for partners to reflect and exchange ideas on the social situation of children and his rights.

Prelude to the symposium, experts met to identify the current need for child protection and, also to determine the short and long term prospects to effectively face emerging infantile vulnerabilities. The gathering which brought together partners in the protection of children's rights constituted an appropriate opportunity to draw an inventory of the cyclical vulnerabilities in children, combined with the socio-economic factors and certain harmful cultural practices and armed conflict in certain parts of the national territory. All of these call for protective measures to be adapted to the physical and mental immaturity of children.