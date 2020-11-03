Sudan/Ghana: 25 Players in Sudan Squad for Ghana Double Header

Sudan's French Coach Hubert Velud recalled 25 players to face Ghana in 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers' Group C double header this month.

Giants El Merrikh and Al Hilal dominated the swuad as usual, with 10 players coming from Merriekh, 6 from Hilal compared to 7 players from other domestic sides and 2 abroad based players.

Saifeldin Malek, Ahmed Adam (Al Merrikh), Mouad Abderrehim (Khartoum Al Watani), Walaaedin Moussa (Hai Al wadi Niala), Musaab Kurdman (Ahly Shendy) and Ammar Taifour (Bastia, Italy) returned to the squad.

Sudan started a preparatory camp in Khartoum on Friday (30 October 2020) and will travel on November 4th to Addis Ababa where they will face Ethiopia in a friendly on 6 November. They will leave for Accra in the next day.

Velud who took over Sudan's coaching job last February will have his first competitive outing against Ghana, and he admitted the mission is going to be a tough one.

"I now know 95% of the squad shape after facing Tunisia, Chad and Togo friendly last month," Velud told CAFOnline.com. "We have a good group of players whose spirit will help us to get the best results. Ethiopia game will fine tune our preparations."

Group C Match day 3 will take place in Cape Coast, Ghana on 12 November, while match day 4 is scheduled at Hilal Stadium on 17 November.

Ghana tops the group with 6 points, South Africa and Sudan follow with 3 points each, while Sao Tome and Principe trail the group pointless.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Akram Al-Hadi (Al-Amal Atbara), Ali Abdullah, Munjid Al-Nil (Al-Merrikh)

Defenders: Samoal Mirghani, Athar Attaher, Faris Abdullah (Al-Hilal), Salah Al-Din Mahmoud, Amir Kamal, Ahmed Adam (Al-Marrikh), Ahmed Ibrahim (Hilal Al-Ubayyid), Hussein Mersal (Khartoum Al Watani)

Midfielders: Nasr Al-Din Omar, Abuagla Abdullah, Muhammad Mukhtar (Al-Hilal), Diaa Al-Din Mahjoub, Muhammad Al-Rashid, Ahmed Hamed (Al-Merrikh), Moaz Abdul Rahim (Khartoum Al Watani), Ammar Tayfour (Bastia, Italy), Musab Kordman (Ahly Shendy)

Forwards: Ramadan Ajab, Saifuddin Malik (Al-Merrikh), Walaa Al-Din Musa (Hai Al-Wadi Nyala), Yasser Muzammil (Ahly Shendy), Mohamed Abdel-Rahman (Ahly Burj Bou Arriredj - Algeria)