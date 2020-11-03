Sudan: Curfew in Southern Sudan

2 November 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Talodi — A curfew has been imposed in Gedir, Talodi locality in South Kordofan, following violent clashes between two herders' clans in the area last week.

The governor of South Kordofan, Hamid El Bashir, issued a decree on Saturday declaring the State of Emergency and imposing a curfew in Gedir for a period of three months.

The emergency decree restricts the movement of public and private vehicles. The curfew is set between 18:00 and 6:00.

On Friday, members of the Kenana Arifab and Hawazma Dar Ali herders' clans clashed in the area of Gedir. Machine guns and heavy weapons were used.

Omda El Neel Hussein, mayor of neighbouring Abu Jubeiha locality, said that El Dar Ali tribesmen insist on using the tracks of the El Kenana Arifab clan to herd their livestock. This has led to tensions in the past and is also the cause of the latest conflict, according to the mayor.

Hussein blamed the continuation of tensions to the absence of authorities in the area, especially since clashes took place on June 26 and again on August 28. Violent incidents also erupted last June, causing death and injury to both sides, following a dispute over plots of land.

