Sudan: Protests Against Fuel and Bread Shortages Across Sudan

Atbara / El Fasher / ED Damazin / Port Sudan — Protests erupted in Atbara in Nile River state over the weekend against fuel, bread and transportation shortages. The protesters closed the northern entrance to Atbara town and staged a vigil in front of the Atbara locality offices.

River Nile state Governor Amna El Mekki and the director of Atbara locality met with representatives of the protesters. They promised to implement their demands, increase the rations of flour and fuel, and lower transportation tariffs and garbage collection fees.

In El Fasher, capital of North Darfur, secondary school students took to the streets on Sunday in protest against the high prices and shortages of bread and transportation.

The students' demonstration passed the North Darfur state offices and the El Fasher locality offices. The demonstrators denounced the high prices for bread and transportation. They chanted slogans calling for the provision of bread, electricity, water, and transportation.

Several roads were closed by security forces. Security forces in front of government offices were reinforced.

In Ed Damazin, capital of Blue Nile state, Resistance Committees denounced the violence that accompanied Saturday's demonstrations against the liberalisation of fuel prices, and the dire living conditions. They warned "the revolutionaries" not to engage in violence and sabotage.

The transportation crisis renewed in Port Sudan after the decision to liberalise the price of fuel.

Journalist Osman Hashim told Radio Dabanga that the transportation tariffs have risen significantly in Port Sudan. The Red Sea state government has not set new fuel prices. Fuel has become extremely scarce. "We again witness overcrowding of vehicles in front of petrol stations and crowds of people at bus stops."

Workers of the White Nile Sugar Factory in Ed Duweim started an open sit-in against the planned dismissal of workers. They also demand an increase in wages.

The sit-in has been organised by the Workers Steering Committee for the employees of the White Nile Sugar Company. The protestors demand a restructuring of the company. Corrupt administrators must be held accountable and employees affiliated with the former regime of ousted President Al Bashir must be dismissed. Working conditions with regard to housing, services, transportation must be improved. A clear and convincing vision for the future to get out of the crisis must be developed.

