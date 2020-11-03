Nigeria: Senate Wants Probe of Alleged Diversion of N2.5 Billion PHCN Funds

3 November 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye

The Senate has expressed deep concern over the alleged diversion of N2.5 billion proceeds from the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) by some officials of the Bureau of Public Enterprise (BPE).

It has therefore asked its committee on Public Account to ensure a thorough investigation of the alleged diversion of the funds by BPE officials to purchase property through Aso Savings and Loans.

The uncovering of the alleged misappropriation of funds by the BPE was sequel to the submission of the 2015 audit report of the Office of the Auditor General of Federation to the Senate.

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Mathew Urhogbide who was visibly angry yesterday over the reported diversion of N2.5 billion to Aso Savings and Loans, asked the representative of Director General of BPE, Mr. Ignatius Ayewoh who is the Director of Finance and General Services, specifically about who authorised the diversion.

Responding, Ayewoh said BPE did not obtain any approval from Debt Management Office (DMO), adding that "we did not have approval from DMO to pay N2.5bilion from proceed of PHCN to Aso Savings and Loans".

The committee chairman thereafter demanded for list of all BPE staff that benefited from the said property, which he said should be submitted to the Committee on Wednesday.

Urhogbide said the committee would ask the Federal government to ensure recovery of the said fund lodged with Aso Savings and Loans.

BPE had in a written submission to the committee said, "This was a loan guarantee, but a fund placement at five per cent interest rate. It was used to negotiate a single digit interest rate to finance the bureau's staff Housing scheme.

"There is an approval from the office of Accountant General of the Federation authorising the Bureau to establish a relationship with the organisation.

"Aso Savings and Loans has since September 2015 not be able to implement the directive by BPE to remit deposit to TSA. A committee chaired by Vice President is currently trying to resolve the issue with Aso savings and Loans Plc and about 16 MDAs are affected.

"Aso Savings and Loans Plc has offered the BPE some buildings and plots repayment of N70 monthly to defray the deposit with accrued interest".

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nairobi Staring at Full-Blown Covid-19 Health Crisis

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.