Tanzania: CUF to Boycott All Elections Until an Independent Polls Body Is Formed

2 November 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Alfred Zacharia

Dar es Salaam — The opposition party, Civic United Front (CUF) said it will not participate any election until a free electoral commission is formed.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, November 2, the party's chairman Prof Ibrahim Lipumba said the party will concentrate with the push for the new constitution.

"We (CUF) won't engage in any kind of electoral activity in the country. Our job now will be pushing the completion and implementation of the new constitution that aims at the formation of a free and independent electoral commission," he noted.

Prof Lipumba also pleaded the Tanzanians to praying so that the Almighty God would punish those played fouls in the general election.

"I ask you (residents), with your religious beliefs to fast and pray. Let the God be the judge," he said.

According to him, the party will also hold talks with international communities to see how they can help to reinstall the democracy

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

