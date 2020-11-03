Tanzania: Video - Hussein Mwinyi Sworn-in As Zanzibar's Eighth President

2 November 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Josephine Christopher

Dar es Salaam — Hussein Ally Mwinyi was on Monday November 2 sworn in as Zanzibar's eighth president, echoing a message of unity and called upon Zanzibaris to put aside their ideological differences with the aim of building a new Zanzibar.

Mwinyi insisted that he is ready in honoring the reconciliation as indicated in the constitution, by working with the opposition.

"Zanzibar is bigger and more important than our differences," he said.

The Zanzibar Constitution stipulates that the winner of the presidential election forms a Government of National Unity together with the party that takes the second position provided that it secures 10 percent of the total vote cast.

Mwinyi captured 76.27 per cent of the votes cast on Wednesday October 28, 2020 in Zanzibar, followed by Seif Sharif Hamad ACT-Wazalendo who came in second after securing 99, 103 (19.87 per cent) .

The new president promised to form a government with the principles of justice, accountability, transparency and against discrimination.

