Kenyan Runner Nominated for Male Athlete of the Year Award

2 November 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

Kenya's World 1,500m champion Timothy Cheruiyot is among 10 nominees for the 2020 World Athletes of the Year- Male Award.

The winner will be declared during the 2020 World Athletics Awards to be held virtually on December 5.

World Athletics disclosed on Monday that the list of 10 nominees for Male World Athlete of the Year were selected by an international panel of athletics experts comprising representatives from all six continental areas of World Athletics.

"The nominations reflect the remarkable range of exceptional performances that the sport has witnessed this year, despite the challenges that the global Covid-19 pandemic presented," said a statement on World Athletics website.

Cheruiyot ran a world-leading time of 3:28.45 over 1,500m and remained undefeated in three 1500m races in Monaco (3:28.45) and Stockholm (3:30.25) legs of the Diamond League and Kip Keino Classic (3:34.31) in the World Athletics Continental Gold Tour event.

Cheruiyot faces stiff competition from World 10,000m champion Joshua Cheptegei from Uganda, who broke both the 10,000m and 5,000m world records, as well as Swede Mondo Duplantis, who shattered the world record in the pole vault twice (6.17m and 6.18m) and produced the highest outdoor vault of all time (6.15m).

Also in contention is another Ugandan, Jacob Kiplimo, who won the World Half Marathon Championships title in a championship record of 58:49.

More follows....

