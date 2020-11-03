Kenya: Soy United Savour Promotion to NSL

Soy United coach Samuel Otieno says the team's promotion to the National Super League (NSL) is well deserved and as a result of working hard despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Kakamega County based football club clinched a ticket to the 2020/2021 NSL on Sunday after beating Nairobi's Mully Children Family (MCF) 10-9 on post-match penalties in their Division One League promotion playoff at Utalii Grounds in Nairobi.

The two teams had tied at 1-1 in regular time of the one-legged match, with Timothy Muganda scoring in the 77th minute to cancel out MCF's lead courtesy of Lwamba Bebeto's 65th minute goal.

"Being in the NSL has been our target throughout and the team has always been working hard towards it. We have not been on holiday because of Covid-19. The team has been training hard and taking part in friendlies. I am very happy our efforts have paid off," said an elated Otieno.

Soy is the third team to be promoted to the upcoming NSL season after Taita Taveta's Mwatate United, and Bomet's Silibwet FC qualified by virtue of topping FKF Division One League - Zone A, and B respectively.

Coach Otieno's side booked a ticket for a face off with Silibwet in the play-off after emerging second in last season's FKF Division One League Zone B on 28 points, four behind leaders Silibwet. For MCF, they finished second in FKF Division One League Zone A on 30 points, three behind Mwatate United.

Because of their promotion to the NSL, Soy have maintained a perfect run in their quest to play top flight football in Kenya. The 2019/2020 competition was their debut season in the FKF Division One League, while they had also spent just a season in the FKF Division Two League.

Looking to continue with that impressive run in the NSL, Otieno said that the team will add to their 22-man squad three to five players. They are looking for replacements of first choice goalkeeper Simon Masaka, midfielder Ambrose Mayuro, and central defender Noordin Juma, who have all since joined Sofapaka.

"We have good quality players in our team. We are going to check on the areas we have weakness and work on it," said the tactician, adding that with the sponsorship that NSL clubs receive from the league's sponsor Betika, he expects his side to perform well.