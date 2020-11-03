Ghana: GFA Ordered to Withdraw Dwarfs From 2020/21 GPL

A Cape Coast High Court has ordered the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to withdraw Cape Coast Ebusua Dwarfs from participating in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League (GPL).

This order was contained in a letter dated October 27, 2020 and signed by the official liquidator of companies, Madam Jemima Mamaa Oware, to the FA.

The letter which sought to remind the FA to ensure that the courts order is strictly adhered to, said the club was in official liquidation and therefore could not function as an operational entity and hence cannot be administered into the Ghana League.

Dwarfs is scheduled to take part in the upcoming Ghana league expected to roar off this month, and this the letter stated, cannot happen.

"It has come to our attention that despite its status, Cape Coast Mysterious Dwarfs has been listed again to participate in the new Premier League commencing in November, 2020. We there request you to withdraw them from the league on account of the order of the Court failing which we shall be forced to cite you for contempt at the Law Court," the letter stated.

In July 2019, a Cape Coast court ordered for the immediate liquidation of the club to settle a 21-year-old debt owed a lower division club Great Liverpool FC for the transfer of former player Patrick Villars.

In January, this year, the official liquidator wrote to the GFA to request for them to withdraw Dwarfs from the Premier League but that order was not followed as the club actively participated in the canceled 2019/2020 league season.