Ghana: Stanbic Bank Board Appoints Kwamina Asomaning Next CEO ... As Alhassan Andani Retires On November 30

The Board of Directors of Stanbic Bank Ghana, with the approval of the Central Bank, has selected Kwamina Asomaning, currently the Executive Director of Corporate and Investment Banking, as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

A statement issued by Stanbic Bank Ghana said the appointment of Mr Asomaning as the next CEO followed the forthcoming retirement of the current CEO, Alhassan Andani, who leaves on November 30, 2020, after steering the affairs of the bank for 14 years.

The statement said Mr Asomaning was a key member of Andani's team for the past 10 years, and begins his term of office on December 1, 2020.

"I am very happy to have worked with an amazing team for close to a decade and a half to achieve many of our targets. We overhauled our bank and rose to the very top of the industry," Mr Andani said.

"As with all races, it is now time to hand over the torch to my successor, who will see Stanbic Bank into the next level of banking excellence. I have worked with Kwamina for a decade and I am happy to have him push Stanbic to the next stage. His ability and work ethics will stand him in good stead as an excellent Chief Executive," Mr Andani said.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors, Professor Ernest Aryeetey, said: "The Board is grateful to Andani for his contributions to the bank's growth. He is leaving at a time when Stanbic is well positioned to contribute to the nation's economic development.

" Andani led the bank with dedication and integrity to transform Stanbic into its current enviable position as a market leader that grows its people."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Banking By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said the Board believed Kwamina was the right candidate to carry the mantle of Andani to the next level since "he has extensive exposure across the business, and we are of the firm conviction that he will serve this bank very well".

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Asomaning said: "I am humbled and honoured to be selected by the board of the bank as the next CEO. I have spent the past 10 years working closely with Alhassan Andani, and I thank him for his visionary leadership, which has positively transformed the bank.

"In this next chapter, I commit to advancing the bank's focus on delighting its clients, contributing to national development, and giving back to society. I look forward to working collaboratively with all our stakeholders to deliver Stanbic's purpose, which is to drive the growth of Ghana, our home."

Since joining the bank in 2010, Kwamina has been providing strategic and day-to-day management oversight for the bank's corporate banking, global markets, transactional banking and investment banking business units.

He holds an MBA in Finance from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania and a BSc in Business Administration from the University of Ghana Business School and a Chartered Certified Accountant (ACCA).