Ghana: Police Arrest 3 Suspects in Connection With Kumasi Robbery Attack

The Ashanti Police Command have arrested three of the seven suspected armed robbers, who stormed Alabar in Kumasi, killed a businessman and robbed traders of their monies.

The three were arrested few moments after the shooting and robbery that took place in a broad daylight with traders running for their dear lives.

The three suspects were named as Salifu Iddrisu, Ali Razak, both 18, and Hamza Nuhu,20.

Nuhu, who was shot in the right leg by the police following the attack, is on admission at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, under police surveillance.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Godwin Ahianyo, Head of the Ashanti Regional Police Public Affairs Unit, confirmed the arrest to the Ghanaian Times, here.

According to ASP Ahianyo the police had stepped up investigations to arrest the remaining suspects, and urged the public to be calm as the police were on top of security.

The businessman, Nuhu Fuseini,54, who was shot several times in the chest and left leg by the armed robbers, died in front of his store at Alabar, during the shooting incident that took place at about 2pm, in the full glare of large crowd of traders and passersby.

According to eyewitnesses, the deceased, an onion seller, was also into 'money changing business', and the suspects pretended to exchange some money from him.

The seven men, who were on three motorbikes, were said to have collected unspecified amounts of money, including foreign currency, from the deceased, and other traders.

As the suspects stepped out of the store, Fuseini attempted to raise the alarm, which was met with the shooting.

The robbers were alleged to have first attacked a mobile money merchant and bolted with the booty.

According to an eyewitness, the suspects went to the mobile money vendor and took the money from him and went to other shops and also robbed them of various sums of money.

Those who sustained gunshot wounds and the deceased were taken to the Manhyia Government Hospital.

When a team of police and military personnel rushed to the scene after distress calls, the armed robbers had bolted, but the police later managed to arrest the three, at Santasi Roundabout in Kumasi.

The incident had sent chills down the spines of many residents of the Kumasi metropolis, the fact it occurred barely two weeks after four unidentified men, who were using motorbikes, killed a 36-year-old man, Maxwell Ahetor, at Ahinsan, in a similar daylight robbery.

Residents, who interacted with this reporter appealed to the police to intensify their patrol, saying they believed the police were losing their grip over security matters in the metropolis and beyond.