Ghana: PPA CEO's Appointment Terminated ... Over Conflict of Interest, Misconduct

2 November 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Yaw Kyei

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has terminated the appointment of the Chief Executive Officer of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Mr Adjenim Boateng Adjei with immediate effect.

The President acted on an investigative report by the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) which indicted Mr Adjei for misconduct.

On August 22 last year, President Akufo-Addo suspended Mr Adjei from office following allegations made against him in an investigative documentary titled, 'Contracts for Sale'. The President subsequently referred the allegations involving conflict of interest to CHRAJ and those relating to potential acts of corruption to the Office of Special Prosecutor.

CHRAJ, after its investigations, concluded that Mr Adjei "put himself in a position where his personal interests conflicted with the performance of his functions as CEO and board member of the PPA".

A statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Office of the President, Eugene Arhin, said President Akufo-Addo took the decision to terminate the appointment of the PPA CEO having satisfied himself of the fact that the recommendations by CHRAJ is properly motivated and well-founded.

"The President has expressed his appreciation and gratitude to Mr Joseph Whittal, the Commissioner of CHRAJ, for the thorough and methodical manner in which the matter has been addressed," the statement said.

