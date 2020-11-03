Kenya: Wazalendo Step Up Preps for Continental Showpiece

There is no relenting for Wazalendo Hockey Club as they step up their preparations for the Africa Cup for Clubs Championship despite Covid-19 challenges and fears that the event might be postponed.

Uncertainty shrouds the annual event that is due from November 30 to December 5 in Blantyre, Malawi due to Covid-19 situation in Africa.

Wazalendo, who transited from individualised training in May to small groups training six weeks ago at four different venues, are yearning for the next phase of full-fledged training if the Ministry of Sports will allow it.

Team Manager Ndungú Njogu said that despite the circumstances, they are determined to continue training hard with or without the continental showpiece taking place.

"The event in Malawi will be a big opportunity for us to showcase our talent. We were not able to compete at the 2007 event in Cairo after we arrived late for the tournament," said Njogu.

Njogu said even though there is information that the event could be postponed owing to the Covid-19 situation, there has been no official communication from the Africa Hockey Federation (AHF).

"The best we can do is stay prepared and wait for any eventuality," said Njogu, adding that it will be a big achievement for them if they are to reach the semi-finals of the African event.

"Realistically, our target is the semi-finals since we want to use the event as a stepping stone to future events."

But before that, Njogu said they are waiting for a communication from the ministry to allow them to merge their smaller groups for a full-fledged training on the standard pitch at the City Park Stadium.

Wazalendo have been training in small groups of not more than 12 players at Utawala Sports ground, Ngong Road, Rongai and Western Kenya.

"Moving to an AstroTurf pitch will be great since we are currently using the dusty football pitch like the one in Utawala."

Wazalendo Hockey Club Secretary James Omondi said they intend to take 40 players for the continental event with the Africa Club Championships Local Steering Committee targeting to raise Sh7 million for the trip.

"We require a lot of funding owing since we need quality equipment for training and competition like the hockey sticks that cost not less than Sh 20,000 and balls," said Omondi, adding that money raised also will go towards their air tickets and accommodation while in Malawi.

"Such tournaments require quality and we don't want to come up with excuses."

Omondi said they target taking a large number to Malawi for experience purposes. "We are one of the biggest clubs in the country, attracting a training field of 60 players. It will be good to inspire some of these players, said Omondi, adding that their long term plan is to lift the men's Premier League and qualify for every continental outing.

The Steering Committee chairman, Moses Majiwa, said fundraising is ongoing on M-changa, having also approached several potential corporate sponsors for help.

"This event is big for us to be able to sustain it from our internal resources. We have decided to open it up to the public, fans and corporates," said Majiwa.

Wazalendo finished second behind Butali Sugar Warriors during the 2019 Premier League. Both clubs will represent the country in the continental event.