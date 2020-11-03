Ghana: The Spectator Gets New Editor

The Board of the New Times Corporation (NTC) has appointed Mr Emmanuel Amponsah, as Editor of The Spectator, the weekly newspaper of the NTC.

His appointment takes effect from today.

He takes over from Mrs Tina Aforo, who retired from the company in August, 2018.

Until his appointment, Mr Amponsah, who is a Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) graduate with more than 32 years experience in journalism, was the Deputy Editor of the Ghanaian Times, the flagship newspaper of the NTC.

Before assuming the role of Deputy Editor three years ago, Mr Amponsah was the Business Editor of the Ghanaian Times, where his job responsibilities involved selecting and analysing business and finance news for publication in the Ghanaian Times.

Prior to that, he was in charge of the Sports Desk of the Ghanaian Times and also doubled as columnist (The Watchdog) for the erstwhile Evening News.

A product of GIJ and Saint Thomas Aquinas Secondary School, both in Accra, Mr Amponsah's areas of interest include sports, business/finance and environment.

He has attended a number of national and international conferences and tournaments, and written extensively on global and local events bordering on various fields of human endeavour.

Mr Amponsah's vision is to adopt a purely business approach, with the view to improving operational efficiency, effectiveness and general performance to turn around the fortunes of The Spectator.

"The return to profitability to cope with the changing trends in the media landscape means The Spectator would be business-oriented under my leadership. I intend to achieve this by using creative and innovative approach to enhance consumer satisfaction and experience, and loyalty," he said.