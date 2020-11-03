Ghana: Chief of Staff Inaugurates Mechanised Borehole At Susuanso

2 November 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Emmanuel Adu Gyamfi

Susuanso — The Chief of Staff, Mrs Akosua Frema Osei Opare, on Friday inaugurated a mechanised borehole for the people of Susuanso, in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region, to enable them have access to potable.

She had earlier inaugurated a Kindergarten block at Susuanso, a dining hall and a kitchen at Boakye Tromo Senior High School and a community center at Susuanso.

Madam Osei Opare commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his vision to extend infrastructural development to every part of the country.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Tano North constituency, Mrs Freda Prempeh, commended the Public Utilities and Regulatory Commission (PURC), and other agencies and institutions for supporting the construction of 100 boreholes in the area.

The MP said she was committed to making potable water easily accessible to the constituents.

Mrs Prempeh, who is also the Deputy Minister of Gender and Children and Social Protection, commended PURC and development partners for contributing to the construction of 75 mechanised boreholes in the constituency.

The MP said under her tenure, projects, including computer laboratory for schools, mechanised boreholes, provision of streetlights, and building of kindergarten and School Feeding Programme had been executed in the constituency.

Mrs Prempeh said she has ensured the rehabilitation of Susuanso market and health center and the recruitment of the youth into the Ghana Prisons Service, Youth Employment Authority, Ghana Police Service, Ghana National Fire Service and the Ghana Immigration Services.

The Chief of Susuanso, Nana Oberempong Antwi Tabiri II, praised the MP for initiating massive infrastructure and development projects in Susuanso.

