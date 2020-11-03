Sudan: SRCs Implements Number of Activities in Northern State

2 November 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Dongola — The Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS) has implemented a number of programs and activities in Merowe, Al-Daba and AL Burgab localities in Northern State.

This came within SRCS supportive program in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Social Development in the state.

The Manager of SRCS, of Northern State Branch, Sami Mahdi affirmed in statement to SUNA that the activities were focused on health education and health consolidation programs provided by volunteers.

Mahdi said the society distributed a number of diagnoses devices and refrigerators besides 1000 mosquito's nets at Merowe and Al-Daba localities.

SRCS manager in the state affirmed that SRCS would continue supporting efforts related to emergency response aimed at combating the disasters of floods and rainfall in the state.

