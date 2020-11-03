Sudan: Merowe Court Sentences Killer of Girl Child to Death

Merowe — Merowe Criminal Court sentenced at its final session today convict Awad Adam Hussein to death by hanging for raping and killing the four-year girl child, Areej Samir, at Al-Gorair area, Merowe Locality.

The session of the court during which the convict was sentenced to death was attended by great numbers of people of the area and lawyers representing the relatives of the diseased, where the court convicted the accused under Articles 162,45,130 of the Criminal Law.

The relatives of the diseased pleaded for qisas (similar punishment) and the court issued its ruling that was met by satisfaction by the people.