Sudan: TSC Members Back Home From Juba

Khartoum — Members of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) Lieutenant General Shams-Eddin Kabashi and Mohamed Hassan Al-Tayishi besides the accompanying delegation returned home today from Juba after their participation in an unofficial workshop between delegations of the Sudanese government and Sudan People's Liberation Movement- North Abdelaziz Al-Hilu.

The workshop, which was held in Juba on October 29-November 1, focused of the relation between religion and the state.

It is noteworthy that the delegation of the government, which also included Ministers of Justice and Federal Government, was received upon arrival at Khartoum Airport by TSC Secretary General Lt. Gen. Mohamed Al-Ghali.