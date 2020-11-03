Sudan: Gen. Jabir Meets Delegation of Sudan Alliance Justice

2 November 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Gen. Ibrahim Jabir, received in his office at the Republican Palace Monday a delegation of Sudan Justice Alliance, headed by it leader Dr. Farah Aggar, and discussed a number of national issues.

In a press statement to SUNA, Dr. Aggar said that the meeting reviewed a number of national issues and the situation at the political arena, especially issues relating to the transitional period.

He said that the Alliance maintains communication with the all the partners who are concerned with the national issues toward boosting peace, stability and development in the country.

He described their meeting with Gen. Jabir as fruitful and useful.

