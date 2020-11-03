Sudanese Journalists Network Wins Swedish Award in Freedom of Press

2 November 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Sudanese Journalists Network Monday won the Award of the Swedish Reporters Without Borders in the field of press freedom, in recognition of its efforts in defending the freedom of expression and the press, and its participation in the leading the civil struggle in Sudan.

This was announced in a statement to SUNA by the member of the network's secretariat, Khalid Fathi. Who said that the winning this award came as a culmination of the network's struggles since its establishment in 2008.

He pointed out that, the network competed and was put last year in the short list for the Press Freedom Prize of the French Reporters without Borders Organization, and today (Monday) it won the Swedish Press Freedom Prize for Reporters Without Borders, in recognition of its great role in defending the freedom of expression and press freedom.

He explained that the Sudanese Journalists Network has formed the first nucleus in the establishment of the Sudanese Professionals Association along with the coalition of lawyers, the Sudan Doctors Central Committee, who later led the glorious December revolution that toppled the corrupt Salvation regime.

