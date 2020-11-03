Sudan: Chief Justice Issues Decision Cancelling Orders On Establishment of Special Courts

Khartoum — The Chief Justice, Neimat Abdalla Mohamed Khair, Monday issued the decision(133/2020) cancelling cancel the orders on establishment of the special first instance and appeals courts, which include the Public Order Courts, the Customs Court, the Court of Returns, the Tax Court, the Zakat Court and the Port Court (Port Sudan).

The decision also stipulated that all cases that have not yet been ruled in by the aforementioned courts shall be referred to the competent courts according to their qualitative and spatial jurisdiction, and that all the seized items and belongings of the cases (under trial and reserved) shall be sent to the court complexes to which the special courts are administratively affiliated.

The decision also stipulated that the judges and employees at the aforementioned courts should be attached or transferred to work in the court complexes of the relevant judicial authority.