South Africa: Premier Alan Winde Update On Covid-19 On 30 October

As of 1pm on 30 October, the Western Cape has 3204 active Covid-19 infections with a total of 115 989 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 108 428 recoveries.

Data note: It is not always possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new recorded case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.

The Western Cape has recorded an additional 6 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 4357. We send our condolences to their loved ones at this time.

Release of Fourth Edition of Covid-19 Procurement Disclosure Report

Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities, David Maynier, released the fourth edition of the Procurement Disclosure Report by Provincial Treasury today - demonstrating our continued commitment to transparency and clean government in the Western Cape.

The report set out that R1.59 billion has been committed towards Covid-19 related expenditure across departments and public entities in the 2020/21 financial year. Minister Maynier's statement and the full report can be accessed here: https://www.westerncape.gov.za/provincial-treasury/news/procurement-disclosure-report-reveals-r159-billion-spent-covid-19

The Western Cape has worked around the clock to make sure that we could respond effectively to the Covid-19 pandemic. We will continue to do this through our comprehensive, province-wide hotspot strategy and through our world-class healthcare response.

But we need the help of every person too. That is why yesterday I asked for a 'Recovery Deal' with the people of the Western Cape. We need to keep on changing our behaviour so that we can prevent new waves of Covid-19 infection from taking place. This change in behaviour will keep us moving forward on our road to recovery.

R10,5 billion SAA bailout undermines property ownership in the Western Cape

The Western Cape Government remains deeply concerned by the decision taken by the National Government to continue to fund SAA, at the expense of programmes that deliver jobs, safety and dignity. This R10,5 billion bailout is simply wrong and can't be justified.

Today, Minister of Human Settlements, Tertius Simmers, revealed that the R23 million cut of the Western Cape Title Deed Restoration Grant which will effectively help fund this decision, will cost nearly 6000 people support from the state in accessing this important and empowering document.

The Western Cape remains determined, despite these worrying decisions at a national level, to make the brave, hard choices that are needed to realise the dignity and well-being that every person in our province deserves.