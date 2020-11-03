South Africa: SA Judiciary Under Attack - From Outside and Within

2 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Professor Balthazar

Can we continue to be complacent about the legitimacy of the judiciary, in particular, and the legal system in general? A number of unrelated incidents over the past few weeks provide real cause for concern.

Let us start with Jacob Zuma and his continuing efforts to evade any accountability for State Capture. Despite more than 30 witnesses testifying before the Zondo Commission about his involvement, Zuma shows no intention of providing his version of events.

His Stalingrad legal strategy is alive and well. It now focuses on the integrity of the chair of the commission, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. This is the same judge about whom Zuma, as president, lodged no objection when the Chief Justice appointed Justice Zondo to chair the commission and is the same judge that Zuma elevated to the position of Deputy Chief Justice. Suddenly, the same Zuma casts aspersions on the character of Justice Zondo as soon as the judge seeks to hold him accountable to the very commission that he appointed, admittedly most reluctantly.

We must always remember that the nefarious rent-seeking and widespread corruption that dominated a decade cost South Africa billions that should have been employed to transform the lives of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

