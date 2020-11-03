Cote d'Ivoire: Liberian Govt Distances Itself From Electoral Violence in Ivory Coast

The Government of Liberia has distanced itself from all acts of violence occurring in neighboring Cote d' Ivoire in the wake of Saturday's Polls, contrary to social media report that it is supporting the crisis there.

A statement from the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism, (MICAT), said the situation has already led a few thousands of Ivoirians to seek refuge in Liberia and other neighboring countries, evoking memories of the 2010 electoral violence in that country.

"Liberia wishes to remind all Ivoirians of the consequences of resorting to violence as a means of resolving their differences," the statement emphasized.

The Liberian Government noted that it firmly backs regional and international efforts aimed at finding a lasting solution to the political situation, and will do nothing to undermine the security of a friendly neighbor - as it has been insinuated on social media.

"The Liberian leader, President Dr. George M. Weah, reminds detractors who wish to use the situation in Cote d'Ivoire to score political capital at the expense of Liberia, that he has cordial relationship with all the major Ivorian political actors - including the opposition and ruling party," it said.

He emphasized that Liberia has absolutely no involvement in the political affairs of Cote d'Ivoire.

The statement further quoted the President as saying that he strongly detests any suggestion which runs contrary to Liberia's sole desire of having peace in the region.

The Liberian President added that lessons from Liberia's recent history has taught Liberians enough that no country in the Mano River Basin is safe when another is engulfed with conflict.