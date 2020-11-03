Liberia: Ame University Alumni Association Puts Smiles On the Faces of Sick and Economically Challenged Alumni Members

Monrovia — Joyce Woods, a graduate of the African Methodist Episcopal University who got sick and later turned visually impaired could not cease her smiles when the leadership of the African Methodist Episcopal University Alumni Association visited her residence over the weekend to give some words of encouragement and presented her cash.

"I appreciate it a whole lot. The thought is what matters. It does not matter how much it is -but just the thought to say let's think about our member who is down, that got the problem, let go and find her and all of that. Sometimes in our situation, people tend to forget us because we are no longer an asset to society. So, just the thought, I appreciate it a whole lot," Woods said at her resident in Duport Road, Paynesville City.

The leadership of AME University Alumni Association headed by president Emmanuel Tieh Delamy over the weekend embarked on an initiative to assist alumni members that are sick and economically challenge.

The leadership of the Alumni Association visited the homes of Joyce Woods, Baysah Sorsor, Tarrion Togba, Papee J. Clem Wright, Isaac Hinneh, and Mannoh Martin Kabah. Some are suffering from illness while others are economically challenged.

Speaking with FrontPageAfrica after the tour over the weekend, the president of AMEU Alumni Association who got inducted into office in November 2019 says as alumni, it is their responsibility to seek the welfare of every alumni member.

He added that despite most of their plans have been affected by COVID-19. Since March of 2020, Delamy says they launched a dollar rally campaign to help their economically challenged and their ill alumni members.

"We said since we are in a COVID-19 period, lots of our members are out of jobs and some of them are sick and there's a need that we reach out to them. Today, we were able to give some cash donation out to our members," he said.

Also, the president of the AMEU Alumni Association disclosed that through their collaboration with their USA chapter, cash and rice were given to some instructional staffers as part of the alumni's COVID-19 package.

"We gave cash and rice to some of the instructional junior level and the middle-income staffers because they are the backbones of the University and it is good that we show our motivation to them," Delamy said.

He added: "After the first 20 students benefited from the alumni scholarship Last year. This semester, additional 21 persons have benefitted from the alumni financial aid under Dr. Louise C. York endowment funds."

Delamy says next month, the AMEU Alumni Association will be having their homecoming program. As part of that homecoming program, the alumni office will be open at the university campus, he says.

"We have decided to spice it up with the selling of our t-shirts, caps, and other items to be able to generate funds to seek the welfare of our members. Also, we will.be launching a development series and mentorship program for current students of the university.

"We have found out that our university environment has turned out to be a political space. So, what we have tried to do in that regard is to make sure that we start getting people ready for the job markets. So, the mentorship will get students ready for the jobs," Delamy said.